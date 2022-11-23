Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 7 arrested while executing "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 23, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 23, 2022 01:12

MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities say seven people were arrested during the execution of a "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Police Department's SWAT team executed the warrant on the 2900 block of Logan Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

MPD said six men and one woman were arrested, and the six men were booked into the Hennepin County Jail "on outstanding warrants and narcotics charges."

Two of the people arrested attempted to hide in the attic during the search, police said. The SWAT team used pepper spray to force them out.

The search was part of an "ongoing narcotics and weapons investigation," according to MPD.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.