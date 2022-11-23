Police: 7 arrested while executing "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities say seven people were arrested during the execution of a "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Police Department's SWAT team executed the warrant on the 2900 block of Logan Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

MPD said six men and one woman were arrested, and the six men were booked into the Hennepin County Jail "on outstanding warrants and narcotics charges."

Two of the people arrested attempted to hide in the attic during the search, police said. The SWAT team used pepper spray to force them out.

The search was part of an "ongoing narcotics and weapons investigation," according to MPD.