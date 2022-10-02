Plane hits house in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- A small airplane crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.

Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.

CBS

The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. The two people in the home were not hurt.

Police said investigators were still determining the number of deceased people from the airplane.

Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident.