Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Plane hits house in Hermantown

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Plane hits house in Hermantown
Plane hits house in Hermantown 00:27

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- A small airplane crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.

Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.

f2e206896a5ddb5887f7c1fa3b2cf24b.jpg
CBS

The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. The two people in the home were not hurt.

Police said investigators were still determining the number of deceased people from the airplane.

Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident.  

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 7:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.