Pink and white blossoms create colorful tree canopies along Minnehaha Creek near Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS – When the weather is this good, you're probably looking to get out for a walk or a bike ride. There is a very colorful walk you'll want to check out before it's too late.

Pink and white blossoms are covering several trees near a walking/bike path just off East Minnehaha Parkway on the north end of Lake Nokomis.

The colorful canopy because the perfect journaling sport for Amanda Mathison on Monday afternoon.

"A couple years ago I discovered this spot, and I just love the pink trees and it's just so peaceful," said Mathison.

There was no other place she would rather be to celebrate completing school before she starts a new job next month.

"Just kind of taking this time to relax and enjoy just this moment, and just kind of preparing for this new chapter that's about to begin," said Mathison.

Another group of friends spotted perfect trees to hang hammocks from under the blossoms.

"It's a beautiful day today. It was rainy the last few days so we're really just enjoying the new blooms and the warm weather," said Raven Holm.

They were able to find some shade under the flowers.

"It smells good, too," said Holm.

They've also noticed the area has become a bit of a photo op.

"So many people have been biking by and just commenting on the trees," said Holm.

Sadly, all these blooms only last for a few weeks, so make sure you get out to the area quickly before all the petals fall to the ground.