Pine County officials looking for missing 17-year-old last seen in Rock Creek
The Pine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing on Friday evening.
Wyatte Evan Bourcy was last seen leaving his house in Rock Creek, Minnesota.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Bourcy is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes. Officials say he may be wearing glasses, but they don't know what clothing he's wearing.
Anyone with information on Bourcy's whereabouts is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 or 911.