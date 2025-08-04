Pine County officials looking for missing 17-year-old last seen in Rock Creek

The Pine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing on Friday evening.

Wyatte Evan Bourcy was last seen leaving his house in Rock Creek, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Bourcy is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes. Officials say he may be wearing glasses, but they don't know what clothing he's wearing.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office is searching for Wyatte Evan Bourcy, 17, who was last seen at his house in Rock Creek, Minnesota, on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information on Bourcy's whereabouts is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 or 911.