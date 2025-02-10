Pine County fire leaves 2 dead, sheriff says

Positive polling follows Trump’s first weeks in office, and more headlines

PINE CITY, Minn. — A fire at a residence in a rural Minnesota town north of the Twin Cities area left two people dead.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the structure fire on the 25000 block of Blackberry Road in Pine City shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, deputies found the residence "actively engulfed in flames," the sheriff's office said.

Fire crews arrived and located two people dead inside. Their identities are being withheld pending official identification by the medical examiner's office.

Other agencies that assisted at the scene include the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office, Pine City Fire Department, Hinckley Fire Department, Brook Park Fire Department and Essentia Ambulance Service.

The sheriff's office and state fire marshal are investigating. Further details are limited.