Pine City, Minnesota, birthplace of rural pride celebrations, unveils historic marker

The small Minnesota town of Pine City is being recognized for its role in making history by launching the first rural pride celebration in the United States.

In 2005, the town sparked a movement, hosting a pride event at Voyager Park near downtown.

"We just wanted something local, maybe we didn't want to drive to Minneapolis or deal with the parking, but I do think it's important to have in the rural community," said Paul Wilkins, treasurer of East Central Minnesota Pride. "And this is a conservative area, but there's plenty of blue, plenty of liberal, plenty of progressives."

Twenty-one years later, East Central Minnesota Pride has grown from a small picnic to a celebration that welcomes thousands of people each year.

For Wilkins, the sense of community here means everything.

"It really does help me out knowing that I live in a neighborhood that is accepting and understanding and appreciates me for who I am," he said. "Finding friendships out here, finding community out here, finding people that are like minded really helps. It really helps you become who you really want to be."

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It's that acceptance that he hopes continues for years to come.

"Hopefully the next generation benefits from that, like we've benefitted from the generations before us," he said.

Those generations can now see the community support reflected with a newly dedicated historic marker.

"I think the marker being here is really important for the younger generation. I've already seen pictures of them come and take pictures of themselves in front of the plaque. So they can be safe here. They can be productive members of the community here."

Wilkins says the marker signifies how far the event, and the community, have come.

"We can't change everybody's mind, but we just want to live in peace and harmony with everybody and celebrate who we are," he said.

The historic marker will be dedicated Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Voyageur Park, with a reception afterwards at the Pine City VFW.

East Central Minnesota Pride will be held on June 6.