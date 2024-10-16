Photographer highlights the best of MN and WI Airbnb with coffee table book

CARVER, Minn. — Jon Kreye has had a camera in his hands since he was eight.

"It was the family little point and shoot camera. We would take photos of anything and everything from our dog to the flowers to family trips, vacations. I always thought it was fun," said John Kreye, photographer and author.

Flash forward and that childhood hobby is now his business.

Kreye stays in and shoots photographs of short-term rental properties and the nature around them — for owners to use on their listings and on social media.

"It was built in 1871 so it's seen a lot of history. In the bedroom and the living room there's this beautiful, exposed brick and that tells the story of it's past," said Kreye.

This rental sits above the Getaway Motor Cafe coffee shop and has direct access to the Minnesota River Valley Regional Trail.

Kreye built a collection of photos of properties which led him to publish his first coffee table book, "Up North" in 2022.

"It's myself in the space or my family using the kitchen or having a fire outside so it's photos that tell a story," said Kreye.

He just released a second book, "Back to the Woods." It features his favorite spot to stay, The Pumphouse on Lake Superior.

"It used to be the historic building that pumped water from the lake to the whole city of Duluth. It's very modern, it's got beautiful huge windows that looks right over the lake. It feels like you're on a ship you're so close to the water," explained Kreye.

We asked Kreye, a Wisconsinite turned Minnesotan which state has the better Airbnbs.

"You know, I have to say Minnesota. It's a tough one but there are some amazing places. Up on the North Shore, from treehouses to ultra-modern spaces to using shipping containers. People are very, very creative," said Kreye.

Kreye hopes his creativity shows the best of what the two states have to offer for a balance of adventure and relaxation.

"I hope they're inspired and ready to book a trip for maybe next summer or this winter to somewhere they've never heard of or seen before. But also, there's a lot of amazing design that might just inspire people to refresh their home or their own cabin," said Kreye.

Kreye's new book "Back to the Woods" is available now on Amazon. He also highlights his favorite getaways on Instagram.

Last year — he stayed in and photographed 60 Air B-N-B's.