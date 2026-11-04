Pete Stauber defeats challenger Trina Swanson in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District race, CBS News projects

Republican Rep. Pete Stauber has secured his fifth term representing Minnesota's 8th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Stauber prevailed over Democratic challenger Trina Swanson.

The Duluth native and former hockey player was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018. He previously served as a St. Louis County commissioner and a city councilor in Hermantown. He was also a police officer for 23 years.

In Congress, Stauber serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Small Business Committee and Natural Resources Committee.

The 8th Congressional District covers a large swath of northern Minnesota, stretching from the northeast corner of the St. Paul suburbs to encompass Duluth, the Boundary Waters, Brainerd, as well as White Earth, Red Lake and Leech Lake reservations. It was one of three congressional districts in the country to flip from Democrat to Republican during the 2018 midterms.