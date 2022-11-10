Pet pig goes rogue, wanders St. Paul neighborhood

State Patrol works to corral pigs after livestock semi rollover

State Patrol works to corral pigs after livestock semi rollover

State Patrol works to corral pigs after livestock semi rollover

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A pet pig is safely back at home after briefly going rogue in a St. Paul neighborhood Thursday morning.

The wandering swine was spotted on Grand Avenue near Victoria Street.

Twitter user @Veeveebee1 shared pictures of the pig, showing it rummaging around in someone's yard.

Random pig wandering around Grand Ave. Nobody knows who it belongs to. Anyone missing one? pic.twitter.com/eGP42XpvLr — Happy Hourglass Figure (@Veeveebee1) November 10, 2022

Animal Control tells WCCO that it responded and reunited the pig with its owner "very quickly."