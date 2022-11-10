Watch CBS News
Pet pig goes rogue, wanders St. Paul neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A pet pig is safely back at home after briefly going rogue in a St. Paul neighborhood Thursday morning.

The wandering swine was spotted on Grand Avenue near Victoria Street. 

Twitter user @Veeveebee1 shared pictures of the pig, showing it rummaging around in someone's yard.

Animal Control tells WCCO that it responded and reunited the pig with its owner "very quickly."

