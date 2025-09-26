Pet bobcat escapes in northern Minnesota

Authorities in northern Minnesota say a pet bobcat has escaped from its owner.

The bobcat was reported missing Thursday from its home in Warroad, near the border to Canada.

According to a state statute, a bobcat is considered a regulated species in Minnesota, meaning it is illegal for a person to own one without a U.S. Department of Agriculture license.

The Roseau County Sheriff's Office says anyone who sees the animal should not approach it and instead call the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Roseau County Sheriff's Office

According to the DNR, about 2,000 bobcats live in the wild in northern Minnesota. They live most commonly in the woods of north-central and northeastern Minnesota. They're smaller and more slender than the lynx and eat medium-sized prey like mice and squirrels.