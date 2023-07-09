Person injured rescuing small child from Carlton County house fire

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- A person is recovering from injuries after running into a house fire to save a small child in northeastern Minnesota.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a structure fire on the 3700 block of Grizzley Lane in Barnum Township around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two adults were outside when they observed smoke coming from the residence. One of the adults rescued a child from inside the home, authorities say.

The adult went to an area hospital for non-life-threatening burns and smoke inhalation.

The home has been declared a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.