Pedestrian struck and killed in Maple Grove

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Maple Grove Thursday morning.

According to investigators, the incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. along Interstate 94 near the Weaver Lake Road exit.

A driver in an SUV was taking the exit from the interstate when a pedestrian crossed from the north to the south side of the ramp. The driver ended up striking the pedestrian.

Few other details were immediately available, but authorities say the pedestrian did die of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.



First published on August 24, 2023 / 7:19 AM

