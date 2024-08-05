Eden Prairie woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A woman who was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night in Eden Prairie has died, according to police.

The victim, Holly Chunmei Bergstrom, was hit near the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Anderson Lakes Parkway at about 8:43 p.m. Police say she had just exited a vehicle and was "attempting to cross Flying Cloud Drive outside of the crosswalk."

Police say Bergstrom, of Eden Prairie, was struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl.

"A preliminary investigation does not indicate speed, distraction or driver impairment played a role in the accident," police say.

Bergstrom died from her injuries on Sunday at Hennepin Healthcare. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office lists her age as 25, while police say she was 26.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting Eden Prairie police in its investigation.