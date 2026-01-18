Peaceful protests Sunday at Whipple building, Trump says soldiers on standby to Minnesota

Protests were peaceful outside the Whipple building midday Sunday, a week and a half since Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis.

Now, 1,500 active-duty soldiers are on standby for possible deployment to the area — so too is the Minnesota National Guard — as President Trump has said he's considering the insurrection act.



Around midday Sunday, no federal officers were spotted standing guard outside Whipple, but Hennepin County sheriff's deputies were on scene.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said more deputies will be deployed, if needed, to keep the peace and maintain public safety.

On Friday, a federal judge ordered immigration agents stop using tear gas and detaining peaceful protestors.

"That federal order was a little ridiculous," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told host Margaret Brennan Sunday.

Chemical agents are only used when there's violence being perpetrated, Noem said.

"That judge's order didn't change anything for how we're operating on the ground, because it's basically telling us to do what we've already been doing," said Noem.

So far, about 3,000 federal agents have been deployed to Minnesota and more than 2,500 people have been arrested.

On Sunday, Noem said 70% of those detained have charges against them, while Brennan said CBS reporting showed that number was only 47%, based on information provided by Noem's own agency.

As for protestors, like those out on Sunday, Noem suggested they be confined to a peaceful protest zone. Mayor Frey responded.

"First amendment speech is not limited to one park or one section of the city," said Frey. "You are allowed to protest, so long as you're doing it peacefully."