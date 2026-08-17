Southern Minnesota PBS station to join Twin Cities PBS; organization to rebrand

Twin Cities PBS says it will soon change its name to Minnesota PBS and extend its coverage to southern Minnesota as fellow PBS member station KSMQ joins the organization.

The station, widely known as TPT, said the plans come just over a year after federal funding cuts to public broadcasting.

"Without that funding, it was increasingly possible that KSMQ would go dark after more than 50 years on the air," Twin Cities PBS said in a news release on Monday. "The introduction of Minnesota PBS will prevent that from happening, preserving public media in southern Minnesota and maintaining trusted news and local shows for communities throughout the region."

KSMQ is based in Austin, Minnesota, and broadcasts to communities in seven southern Minnesota counties, including Austin, Rochester and Winona. It also reaches parts of northeast Iowa, according to its website.

Starting on Sept. 1, the Twin Cities-based station will broadcast its local, regional and national PBS programming across KSMQ's service area. The name change will go into effect the same day.

"As a public media organization, Minnesota PBS will be dedicated to reflecting and serving communities across the state while celebrating the local perspectives that make each community unique," Twin Cities PBS President and CEO Sylvia Strobel said in a written statement.

Kathleen Harrington, chair of the KSMQ Board of Directors, added, "KSMQ has informed, inspired, and strengthened the cultural fabric of the communities we serve for generations and our transition to join Minnesota PBS ensures that we will deliver trusted, local programming for years to come."

Twin Cities PBS was created in 1955 as Twin City Area Educational Television.