Payton Gendron, gunman who killed 10 shoppers and workers at Buffalo supermarket, pleads guilty to murder and terror charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Payton Gendron, the white gunman who killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo pleaded guilty to murder and terror charges on Monday.

Gendron, 19, was charged with killing 10 and wounding three others at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14.

Investigators said Gendron drove 200 miles from his home in Conklin intending to kill as many Black people as possible. They said he targeted the store because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

In the wake of the shooting, New York banned anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle like the one used by Gendron, who was 18 at the time.

"Ten seats were empty for Thanksgiving dinner in Buffalo this year and they will stay empty this Christmas. These mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters, and sons were all killed for the simple act of grocery shopping while Black. Hate filled this young man's heart. It compelled him to put on body armor, drive to that Tops, and murder those 10 people. There is no defense for that. There is no legal precedent to explain this away. You cannot litigate a justification for white supremacy," Rev. Al Sharpton said in a statement. "His decision to plead guilty will deliver the families some justice, but it will not end the racism that drove him to kill in the first place. That horrific day was the byproduct of a white supremacy so blatant that its followers don't hide under a hood — they livestream their hate for everyone to see. After the Buffalo shooting, President Biden heard our call for a summit against hate and we were glad to see he followed through. We must continue to root out racism's violent rise as it threatens the very core of our democracy."

