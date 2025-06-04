Man, 80, dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after officer fired his weapon in Paynesville, BCA says

Federal raid sparks clash between law enforcement, protesters in Minneapolis, and more headlines

Federal raid sparks clash between law enforcement, protesters in Minneapolis, and more headlines

Federal raid sparks clash between law enforcement, protesters in Minneapolis, and more headlines

Officials say an 80-year-old Paynesville man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an officer fired his weapon during an attempted arrest Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Larry Alstead. Stearns County Sergeant Paul Orvis, who has 23 years of law enforcement experience, fired his weapon.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, officers arrived to the home on the 600 block of Stearns Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. A woman had called to say her husband, identified as Alstead, assaulted her. He was locked in the basement with a gun, she said.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the woman with visible, non-life threatening injuries. When authorities tried to arrest Alstead, he appeared at the bottom of the basement stairs with a handgun, the BCA said.

Orvis fired his weapon twice, and Alstead fired a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the BCA.

WCCO

The BCA says a handgun and casings were found at the scene. Officers were also wearing body cameras during the incident. Orvis was placed on critical incident leave.

Paynesville is about 85 miles northwest of Minneapolis, between Willmar and St. Cloud.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.