Family sues Parkview Christian Church, saying volunteer hid camera in restroom during children's summer camp

A New Lenox family has filed a lawsuit against Parkview Christian Church, saying their two young children and a parent were recorded without their knowledge inside a restroom during a children's summer camp event.

The complaint alleges a church volunteer secretly placed a recording device inside the restroom during Summer Jam, the church's three-night program for children entering grades 1 through 5. The recordings allegedly occurred on June 16 and 17, and someone discovered the device on June 17 and contacted the New Lenox Police Department, the lawsuit says.

Police examined the phone of Nicholas W. Calombaris, identified in the complaint as a Frankfort man and a Parkview volunteer, and found multiple recordings, the lawsuit says. Calombaris has since been charged with multiple felony counts of unauthorized video recording related to the event.

The family's complaint accuses the church of negligence in operating the event and in supervising the volunteer who allegedly placed the recording device.

McHargue & Jones, representing the family at the center of the suit, said it is encouraging anyone who may have been affected by the alleged recordings to contact the firm for a confidential consultation.

Parkview Christian Church is a non-denominational congregation.