Parents think kids aren't getting enough time outside, survey finds

By WCCO Staff

AP

MINNEAPOLIS -- When you were young, did you hear "go play outside" a lot?

A new survey shows 55% of parents don't think their kids play outside enough.

In all, 57% think they're kids are not as excited to play outside as they were when they were young.

The states where survey respondents' kids get outside the most included Alaska, Arizona, Missouri, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 8:42 AM

