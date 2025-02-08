Parents of Deveall McClendon still seeking justice

Two years after a fatal shooting, the parents of Deveall McClendon still seek justice

MINNEAPOLIS — More than two years after a deadly Minneapolis shooting, the parents of 25 year-old Deveall McClendon are still seeking justice for his murder.

"It's a nightmare, you know... it makes me go down my past to say 'Hey God! Did I do anything wrong?' said Derek McClendon, father of the late Deveall McClendon.

Derek and Laleta McClendon are still in disbelief after what they believe was the random shooting of their son in 2023.

"He was the kid that you would want to marry your daughter," said McClendon.

Minneapolis Police say Deveall was shot six times while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Investigators say the bullets came from another vehicle. A man was later charged with his murder but those charges were dropped after prosecutors said they didn't have enough evidence to convict.

"It's a total slap in the face being that my husband works in law enforcement," said Laleta McClendon.

Charging documents stated that the suspect's Snapchat location mirrored the path of the shooter's car as seen in surveillance video. But defense attorneys argued the data showed the closest he got was a half a mile away.

"That's the same vicinity, right?" McClendon added. "They dropped the ball big time on this case," said Laleta McClendon.

In a statement after the charges were dropped the Hennepin County Attorney's Office told us:

"Mr. McClendon's family is experiencing unimaginable pain and we are deeply sorry for their loss. We have had close contact with them throughout this process and will continue to as the investigation into this senseless tragedy continues. We continue to work with MPD to build sufficient evidence to hold anyone involved in this murder accountable for their actions."

On Saturday, the Minneapolis Police Department says:

"The MPD has remained in close contact with the family throughout this challenging investigation. No family should have to endure the pain of an unresolved tragedy. We are disappointed for the family regarding the charging decision. Currently, there are no new updates available."

The McClendon's say they'll continue to push for answers.

"Nothing has been done, no calls have been made," Laleta McClendon told WCCO. "We just want justice and I won't let it die down."

WCCO reached out to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for any updated comment and did not hear back.