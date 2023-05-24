Parents at St. Paul's J.J. Hill Montessori School speak out against cuts, including only Black teacher

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The exhilaration of summer will have to wait, as parents are instead expressing anxiety over a decision to cut five positions and a mixed pre-K and kindergarten class at J.J. Hill Montessori School in St. Paul.

Sally Bauer's 4-year-old's teacher, Shevie Brooks, is among those cuts. The Bauer kids made signs to show support for Brooks, who Bauer calls an amazing educator.

"To see that your kid thrives and loves school, I mean, the fact that pre-K teachers do that and instill this love of learning and excitement in learning, it's huge," Bauer said.

In a statement to WCCO News, a district spokesman said, "SPPS follows our standard procedures each school year for staffing, which is tied to projected enrollment and employee contract language. Staff members whose position has been cut have rights to a position elsewhere in the district in accordance with their employee contract."

Brooks' experience is only two years as a teacher at J.J. Hill, so she's not tenured, which is a big deal when it comes to the district's collective bargaining agreement with the teacher's union.

Minnesota did repeal a statewide "last-in-first-out" rule when it comes to cuts, but advocates say few districts have found a new formula for the right balance of diversity, seniority, enrollment, licensing, and many other factors.

"Is there a perfect system? No. Do I think school districts are really trying to do their best with matching student need with teacher talent? I do," said Katie Pekel, executive director of educational leadership at the University of Minnesota's College of Education and Human Development.

For parents we spoke with, though, the optics don't look good, especially at the school where Philando Castile worked. Castile was a Black man infamously shot and killed in his car by a Falcon Heights police officer in 2016.

For Bauer, she says there's at least a teachable moment for her kids.

"The positive side is they've seen the community rally," she said.

SPPS' current contract with teachers expires in June. A district spokesman says collective bargaining on a new contract is ongoing.