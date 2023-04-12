Paddlers to attempt world record down the Mississippi River

Team of paddlers try to set world record for traveling down Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS – Paddle down the Mississippi River as fast as humanely possible. That's the goal for a team of canoers set to embark on a world record attempt next month.

Some of the experienced members unsuccessfully tried to beat the record before. Their long journey ahead is part skill and a lot of luck.

Scott Miller of Minneapolis and his team of three other paddlers are hoping to break the current record of 17 days, 19 hours and 46 minutes.

"People who paddle the whole river say the river will teach you as you go so you start in elementary school and by the time you end it's like graduate school with the ocean going vessels," Miller said.

It's his second world record attempt. In 2021, his canoe capsized in a storm. The canoe this year is geared up with safety lights, navigation systems and even sleeping arrangements.

"The guy in seat two and the guy in seat three, they can either paddle or take the seat out and make it into a sleeping area," Miller explained.

Two boats and a ground support team led by Michael Dougherty will follow them along their route to ensure safety.

"We go to where the portages are and walk them ahead of time and make sure everything is clear," Dougherty said.

The support team will bring the paddlers food supply every 12 hours.

"The people along the river, they are amazing. They let you stay at your house, come out on their boats and they cheer and offer you food. It's really something," Dougherty said.

Despite years of training, their success will come down to luck too with currents, wind, barges and mother nature.

"Even though I have a very, very good team this year, and a more experienced support crew and I'm more experienced, I think we have a good shot at it but we have to get a little lucky too," Miller said.

The team also has a 5th back-up paddler. They're aiming to depart on May 3, depending on weather conditions. The public can track their journey online here.