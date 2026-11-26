Apparent home explosion in Owatonna prompts response; no injuries
First responders in Owatonna, Minnesota, responded to reports of an explosion near the 100 block of 20th Street Northwest on Thursday afternoon.
Officials say the apparent explosion happened at a home and are asking the public to stay away from the area. According to officials, the homeowner was not home at the time and there are no reported injuries.
The cause is currently being investigated.
This is a developing story, please check back later.