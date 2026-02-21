Overnight shooting in Crystal leaves one injured, police investigating

Crystal, Minnesota, police are investigating a shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a residence on the 53rd block of 35th Avenue North. When they arrived on scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say that two other adults were also present at the time of the shooting. Both were detained, per police.

Police say they do not believe the shooting to be random and there is no danger to the public. Anyone who has information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Crystal Police Department.