One more cool day, warmer this week

A few flurries are possible Sunday morning. Aside from that, expect more sunshine Sunday afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s.

WCCO

Most of next week looks dry and quiet as we warm back into the 70s by Tuesday.

Most of this week looks dry & quiet as we warm back up into the low 60s tomorrow and low 70s Tuesday with some sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the warmest days in the upper 70s.

Our next chance for storms arrives Thursday with a system that cools us back down by next weekend.