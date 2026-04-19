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Weather Forecast

One more cool day, warmer this week

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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A few flurries are possible Sunday morning. Aside from that, expect more sunshine Sunday afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s.

next-10-highs-4.png
WCCO

Most of next week looks dry and quiet as we warm back into the 70s by Tuesday.

Most of this week looks dry & quiet as we warm back up into the low 60s tomorrow and low 70s Tuesday with some sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the warmest days in the upper 70s.

Our next chance for storms arrives Thursday with a system that cools us back down by next weekend.

adam-forecast-model-2.png
WCCO

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