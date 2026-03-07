One dead in Golden Valley house fire

A house fire late Friday night left one dead and another injured in Golden Valley, Minnesota, officials say.

The Golden Valley Fire Department and Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Golden Valley Road around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a house fully engulfed in flames. Officials say they also received reports of someone trapped inside the home.

Firefighters were able to locate an adult man who was trapped in the basement. Officials attempted to resuscitate the man, but were not successful.

An adult female, who was also at the home, and a Golden Valley Police Officer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

Several other Twin Cities metro fire departments responded to the call, including Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Plymouth and Robbinsdale.

Minnesota State Fire Marshal Investigators and Hennepin County are investigating the cause of the fire.