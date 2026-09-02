Minnesota Lynx's Oliva Miles named Rookie of the Month fourth time in a row

The Minnesota Lynx's Olivia Miles has been named the Kia WBNA's August Rookie of the Month.

According to the Lynx, this is the fourth time in a row Miles has won the award — the first rookie in Lynx history to do so.

Miles is currently averaging almost 20 points per game, shooting nearly half from the floor. She also averages 6 assists, almost 5 rebounds, and a steal per game. In August, she had eight 20-point games and is currently leading all rookies in scoring.

Her performance this season has produced a lot of buzz and a wide fan base.

"You can just sense that something's different about her," Lynx fan Zach Anderson told WCCO back in June.

"I think Miles is making all of the other Lynx players even better, and they're making her better, too," said fan Jessie Kember in June.

On Sunday, Miles broke the Lynx single-season rookie scoring record.

Round 1 Minnesota Lynx playoff tickets are now on sale ahead of the team's best-of-three first-round series, which begins Sept. 27 at Target Center.

The Lynx enter the stretch run of the season atop the WNBA standings with a 31-9 record.

Note: The video above originally aired on June 6.