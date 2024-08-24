Minnesota State Fair power outage impacts vendors, briefly traps 2 on Skyscraper ride

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — An attendance record was shattered on day one of the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. But on day two, a broken fuse put a big damper on some of the fun.

Parts of the fairgrounds took a major power hit Friday at about 4:15 p.m. and lasted more than 90 minutes.

Some rides came to a stop, with two fairgoers stuck on the Skyscraper in Adventure Park for several minutes.

Fair officials said it was a localized outage that impacted booths and buildings south of the Grandstand, especially along Judson Avenue, and at the Dairy Goodness Bar in the Dairy Building.

A record 138,875 people passed through the gates on Thursday, 32,548 more fairgoers than on opening day last year.

The record holder for the biggest single-day attendance was set on the fair's first Friday in 2019. That year also has the distinction of drawing in the most fairgoers ever, with 2,126,551 total visitors.

With nearly three dozen new offerings and six new vendors, there's plenty for fairgoers to sample. These are some of the WCCO team's favorites.