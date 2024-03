How Shannon Gooden’s partner helped him get guns used in Burnsville shooting Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and SWAT paramedic Adam Finseth were ambushed last month on a call. All three died when Shannon Gooden fired more than 100 rounds at the team as they responded to a call at the home he shared with Ashley Dyrdahl. Now she's facing Federal charges for buying those guns and giving them to Gooden.