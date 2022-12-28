Officials: Initial evidence shows George Musser died of cold weather exposure

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Preliminary evidence shows George Musser, the 20-year-old found dead near Stillwater, died of cold weather exposure, according to authorities.

Musser left Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater at around 2:10 a.m. Saturday morning and was later reported missing. His body was found Sunday night in neighboring Baytown Township.

On Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office released more information in the investigation, saying Musser left the bar in subzero temperatures wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, stocking cap, and shoes.

"A progression of video footage from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked an individual matching Musser's description as he traveled alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located," the sheriff's office said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, which formally identified the body as Musser, says the preliminary evidence shows he died "as a result of cold weather exposure," according to the sheriff's office. However, the official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results. It could take up to 60 days to complete.

The sheriff's office is working with Stillwater police in the ongoing investigation.

Friends and loved ones gathered Monday for a candlelight vigil to commemorate Musser. Large searches all weekend demonstrated how many people Musser touched during his time here.