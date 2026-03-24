Bill establishing Office of Inspector General could see breakthrough in Minnesota House committee Tuesday

The battle against fraud in Minnesota continues as state leaders look at a potential solution: an independent Office of Inspector General.

But the watchdog agency faces an uncertain future as lawmakers clash over what it should look like.

The bill that would create the agency to investigate fraud, waste and abuse within state programs has been stuck in a House committee for weeks now.

But now, there's hope it could be signed by the governor before end of session, because lawmakers say an agreement could happen as soon as Tuesday.

The House State Government Committee is set to take up a bill Tuesday morning that closely mirrors the version that already passed the Senate with strong bipartisan support.

Lawmakers have been split on key details, like whether the office should have its own law enforcement powers and how leadership is chosen.

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth says those sticking points are now being addressed.

"I don't think Democrats in the House can continue to run from fraud," Demuth said. "Stories keep coming forward time after time after time, and they have their hands in this, as far as the fraud that has occurred on their watch. And so the Office of Inspector General is something that is another measure to safeguard taxpayer dollars here. And I think maybe House Democrats are finally serious about wanting to take it further."

The amendment that could finally move it forward shows that some of the pain points, like law enforcement powers for the office and recommending candidates to the governor, could end up in the bill after all.

The committee hearing is set for 8:15 a.m.

This story will be updated.