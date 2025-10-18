St. Cloud police officer dies nearly a week after off-duty crash in Apple Valley

A member of the St. Cloud, Minnesota, police department has died following a crash on Monday night.

Police Chief Jeff Oxton says Officer Ryan Ebert died Saturday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center from his injuries, which were determined by medical staff earlier this week to not be survivable.

Ebert, who the Minnesota State Patrol listed as being 44 years old, was an 18-year veteran of the department, said Oxton, who added Ebert served as an investigator and a patrol officer.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on northbound Highway 77 near Interstate 35E in Apple Valley. According to the state patrol, Ebert was driving a 2024 Dodge Ram 1500 on the highway when his truck hit a 2018 Transit Bus and a cable barrier.

The bus driver, a 65-year-old man identified by the state patrol as Phillip Alan Wright of Apple Valley, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

An incident report for the crash says there was alcohol in Ebert's system. Oxton said in a news release on Friday that blood samples taken by medical personnel at the hospital "indicate that he had a very small or trace amount of alcohol in his system, significantly below that which would ever lead to a person being considered impaired or driving under the influence."

Oxton said Saturday that Ebert's organs will be donated.