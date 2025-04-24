Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigators lay blame for Twin Cities senior's death on care facility

By
Pauleen Le
Pauleen Le
Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.
Read Full Bio
Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Investigators blame senior living facility for man's death, and more headlines
Investigators blame senior living facility for man's death, and more headlines 06:57

Minnesota state investigators say a Twin Cities senior living facility is to blame for a resident's death after he was found trapped in the bed rail in December. 

A 20-page report from the Minnesota Department of Health says the Oak Park Senior Living facility in Oak Park Heights neglected to provide adequate wellness checks before the man died. 

According to the report, on Dec. 28, 2024, an unlicensed employee at the facility called 911 after they found the man on the floor with his arm wedged between the frame of his bed and a bed rail, with his feet pinned underneath his motorized wheelchair. 

The man later told first responders he had been stuck for two days and had requested staff check on him. 

He was rushed to the hospital and later died from complications, including sepsis and kidney failure.

Investigators determined that bed rail was not assessed by nursing staff for safety or potential dangers. 

The report states Oak Park Senior Living has changed its procedures for conducting safety checks and nursing assessments for patients and equipment.

The facility has an opportunity to appeal the ruling. WCCO has reached out to Oak Park Senior Living for comment and is awaiting a reply.

Pauleen Le
pauleen-le.png

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.