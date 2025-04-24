Investigators lay blame for Twin Cities senior's death on care facility

Investigators blame senior living facility for man's death, and more headlines

Investigators blame senior living facility for man's death, and more headlines

Investigators blame senior living facility for man's death, and more headlines

Minnesota state investigators say a Twin Cities senior living facility is to blame for a resident's death after he was found trapped in the bed rail in December.

A 20-page report from the Minnesota Department of Health says the Oak Park Senior Living facility in Oak Park Heights neglected to provide adequate wellness checks before the man died.

According to the report, on Dec. 28, 2024, an unlicensed employee at the facility called 911 after they found the man on the floor with his arm wedged between the frame of his bed and a bed rail, with his feet pinned underneath his motorized wheelchair.

The man later told first responders he had been stuck for two days and had requested staff check on him.

He was rushed to the hospital and later died from complications, including sepsis and kidney failure.

Investigators determined that bed rail was not assessed by nursing staff for safety or potential dangers.

The report states Oak Park Senior Living has changed its procedures for conducting safety checks and nursing assessments for patients and equipment.

The facility has an opportunity to appeal the ruling. WCCO has reached out to Oak Park Senior Living for comment and is awaiting a reply.