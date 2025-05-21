Lack of hydrants hampers effort to fight Oak Grove house-business fire, chief says

State of emergency declared for Minnesota wildfires, and more headlines

A lack of nearby hydrants hampered the effort to fight a fire inside at a home with "an operating business inside" on Tuesday night in Oak Grove, Minnesota, according to city officials.

Crews were first called to a report of an attached garage fire just before 11 p.m. A WCCO crew was at the scene off Rum River Boulevard, just north of Rum River Central Regional Park.

Oak Grove Fire Chief Rob Engler says residents safely evacuated the home before his crews arrived, and the flames could be seen "from miles away" during the fire's apex.

WCCO

"There are no hydrants in the area, so it all had to be hauled in and required a lot of support," Engler said.

Several neighboring agencies were called in to help, including the Elk River Fire Department.

Engler didn't indicate the home's post-fire condition or any potential cause.

Oak Grove is about 30 miles north of Minneapolis.