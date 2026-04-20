300 Twin Cities nursing home workers on strike fighting for higher wages, safe staffing levels

Hundreds of nursing home workers from across the Twin Cities are on strike Monday.

The 300 workers with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa say they're fighting for higher wages, better benefits and safer staffing levels, arguing that current conditions are contributing to a growing worker shortage.

The level of care they're able to provide for seniors has been impacted, they say.

Union leaders say employees overwhelmingly voted to strike after contract negotiations stalled, accusing employers of not offering a fair deal.

"Our members can tell you exactly what has been happening in the day-to-day work but especially at the bargaining table, where the employer refuses to respect our members and give them what they deserve of wages," said Dr. Rasha Ahmad Sharif, executive vice president at SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.

The strike, which is impacting five nursing homes, is expected to continue through Wednesday.

In a statement, an administrator from the Estates at Roseville says they have implemented contingency plans to ensure care continues safely and without interruption.

They went on to say they're "committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a fair and sustainable agreement and remain ready to return to the bargaining table at any time."

WCCO has reached out to the other four nursing homes for comment.