Nurses in Bemidji reach tentative contract agreement with Sanford Health

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Nurses at Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji have reached a tentative contract agreement.

The nurses union announced the agreement late last week. Nurses were ready to host an informational picket Monday.

The three-year contract will include pay increases, better accrual of paid time off and better language to protect the union and nurses' contract.

That language was wanted by nurses as Sanford Health continues to pursue a merger with M Health Fairview.

The contract does still need to be voted on by the nurses.