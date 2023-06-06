Nuclear incident drill scheduled in Monticello Tuesday

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- An annual nuclear incident drill is happening Tuesday in and around Xcel Energy's nuclear power plant in Monticello.

Officials said residents shouldn't be worried if they see a large number of emergency responders in the area.

This is the same nuclear plant where there was a tritium leak over the last year. Last month, officials said more than half of that spill has been cleaned up.

Late last month, an "unusual event" at Xcel's Prairie Island nuclear plant triggered an automatic shutdown of one of the reactors.