Boundary Waters closure order extended until October as wildfires rage

Officials in northern Minnesota have extended a Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closure order until Oct. 1 as wildfires have spread to cover more than 72,000 acres of land.

The order could be rescinded earlier, the U.S. Forest Service said, as authorities evaluate the conditions of the Boundary Waters daily. Officials have canceled all permits for the Boundary Waters through Friday.

Nearly 1,000 crew members have been working to contain the flames since a lightning storm swept through the Northland in early July, igniting more than a dozen fires in the Superior National Forest during one of the hottest stretches of the year.

Authorities expect the fires to become more active through the end of the week as warm temperatures and steady winds return to the area.

U.S. Forest Service officials said that they're managing eight fires after containing some smaller wildfires west of Echo Lake and east of Highway 53.

The largest fire they're working to control is the Bear Trap Fire, a nearly 38,000 acre inferno roughly 20 miles north of Ely. As of Wednesday it is 34% contained.

The Camp Fire, which prompted evacuations near Winton, is roughly 23% contained and covers 4,402 acres. Residents also evacuated areas of the Echo Trail due to the Sioux Fire, which is approximately 12,354 acres and is 17% contained.

U.S. Forest Service officials say that crews have been able to increase containment areas due to recent fire behavior.

Officials are asking the public to adhere to evacuation and closure notices. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a burning restriction for most of northeastern Minnesota.

Note: The above video first aired on July 21, 2026.