Northern Minnesota toddler severely injured in dog attack

TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A young northern Minnesota girl had been playing in her yard Thursday morning when a dog attacked her, leaving her with severe injuries, authorities say.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says emergency response crews were dispatched to the 17000 block of Mission Road Southeast at approximately 9:42 a.m. for a three-year-old girl who had been attacked by a dog.

The girl had been playing in her yard with her mother when the attack occurred.

EMS transported the girl to Cass Lake Indian Health Services, where she was then flown to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota for further treatment.

Authorities were able to locate the dog that had attacked the child. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Animal Control took the dog into custody.