Northern Minnesota couple struck, killed by North Carolina patrol car in pursuit

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- A northern Minnesota couple died in North Carolina when a patrol car in the middle of a pursuit crashed into their car.

The crash happened on Friday around 2 p.m. north of Fayetteville.

A deputy with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office was pursuing another car when the couple tried to cross an intersection at NC 210 and Ray Road. The squad hit their vehicle, and the two cars rolled off the road.

Brian Finch, 65, and Patricia Finch, 64, of East Gull Lake died.

The deputy was injured.

