More vehicle windows smashed overnight in northeast Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating at least two vehicle break-in incidents this week where nine vehicles were damaged.

The latest reports come from the northeast neighborhoods of Waite Park and Holland, where police confirm they responded to at least two incidents involving damage and theft from vehicles on Monday. Police say one incident involved six vehicles, while the other involved three. Two other reports of vehicular vandalism were "domestic related."

Neighbors say Monday's spree happened around 3 a.m., and the crime was captured on a Ring camera. This comes after they say a similar incident happened the night before. Now, some are taking extra precautions.

"I would suggest getting some motion detection lights, cameras, make sure you are covered there. The biggest thing I would caution is be careful what you have in your car, especially if you have a garage door opener," said a neighbor. "That is one of the things that people look for, if they can get a garage door opener they'll try that."

That neighbor tells WCCO the thieves took a stethoscope and a Lululemon bag from their car. They says another big issue is insurance, adding that it's been a headache to get coverage and they've had to pay out of pocket for repairs.

This comes just weeks after Minneapolis saw 87 vehicles damaged in a series of overnight incidents. The largest incident happened on First Avenue South where police say 37 vehicles were hit. Ten were damaged on Marshall Street Northeast, another 10 near Second Street Northeast and Third Avenue Northeast, and nine more on Marquette Avenue.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection to these crimes, but they're asking for any surveillance video or doorbell camera footage near where the break-ins happened.