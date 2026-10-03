Pedestrian hit, killed by train in northeast Minneapolis while putting penny on rail, police say

Minneapolis police say a man was killed by a train overnight Saturday, with witnesses saying he "fell onto the tracks" while trying to put a penny on a rail.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. at Northeast 14th Avenue and Quincy Street. Officers arrived to find the train stopped, and "a deceased man in his 50s on the ground with injuries consistent with being struck by the train."

WCCO

Investigators believe the man was on his way home when he was killed.

Police are still investigating.

NOTE: The attached video aired before police confirmed this was a fatality.