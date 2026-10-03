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Pedestrian hit, killed by train in northeast Minneapolis while putting penny on rail, police say

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
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Stephen Swanson

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Minneapolis police say a man was killed by a train overnight Saturday, with witnesses saying he "fell onto the tracks" while trying to put a penny on a rail.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. at Northeast 14th Avenue and Quincy Street. Officers arrived to find the train stopped, and "a deceased man in his 50s on the ground with injuries consistent with being struck by the train."

mpls-train.jpg
WCCO

Investigators believe the man was on his way home when he was killed.

Police are still investigating.

NOTE: The attached video aired before police confirmed this was a fatality.

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