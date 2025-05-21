Watch CBS News
Firefighter hurt in northeast Minneapolis house fire, officials say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A firefighter is injured and a northeast Minneapolis home is uninhabitable after a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews arrived at the residence off Northeast 27th Avenue and Washington Street, just southwest of St. Anthony's Cemetery, at about 12:15 p.m. to find flames and black smoke pouring out.

northeast-minneapolis-house-fire-27th-and-washington-street.jpg
WCCO

Extra firefighters and equipment were soon called in as flames quickly spread to the home's walls, attic and roof, with crews needing to cut through sections of the roof for vertical ventilation, officials said.

A firefighter was "medically evacuated" after suffering minor injuries at the scene, though it's unclear how they were hurt. No other injuries were reported.

Officials say the home will be boarded up, and they're still working to determine the fire's origin.

