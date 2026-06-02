Motorcyclist seriously injured in north Minneapolis hit-and-run

Minneapolis police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Oliver Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North just before 2 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Investigators say an SUV struck another vehicle, which then collided with a motorcyclist. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night.