Minneapolis police search for hit-and-run driver that hurt 2 in north side crash

Minneapolis police are searching for a motorist involved in a serious hit-and-run crash late Saturday morning on the city's north side.

Police say it happened around 11:43 a.m. off North Glenwood and Girard avenues, about a mile west of downtown in the Harrison neighborhood.

One of the vehicles, which had two people inside, "sustained heavy damage," police say, and firefighters were called in to free the victims.

The driver and passenger were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that aren't considered life threatening.

The other driver fled the scene, and police say their vehicle was found less than a mile north off North Emerson and 11th avenues.

Police are still investigating.