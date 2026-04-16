North Minneapolis dance coach hopes her students can see, be inspired by world-famous Black dance company

A north Minneapolis dance coach wants to give her team a glimpse at greatness.

The Dance City troop couldn't swing an opportunity to work with a legendary New York company three years ago. Now, that company is coming to Minneapolis.

"It makes me very happy because when I'm dancing all my emotions go away, it's like a safe space," said 13-year-old Aunesti Fullilove. "I like competing and I love my dance team and community."

Fullilove and her dance team are looking for community support to reach a big new stage.

"In 2023, we went to Las Vegas, we went to the Starpower National Competition, won first place. The girls did a phenomenal job," coach Cierra Bernaugh said.

Bernaugh says a record of winning earned the north Minneapolis' Dance City troop a special honor: an invitation to dance with the world-famous Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

"Exposing the girls to different forms of dance, exposing the girls to Black history is a top priority of mine," said Bernaugh.

Alvin Ailey founded his company in 1958 to uplift the African American experience, while enriching and preserving the legacy of modern dance.

"It's super important to me that I show the girls where they can be, also where they come from and the Alvin Ailey Dance Company is a huge part of history, but specifically Black dance history. And I wanted to fly the girls out to attend classes at Alvin Ailey, but you know, resources," said Bernaugh.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will be in Minneapolis this weekend. On Dance City's wish list? Tickets for 25 girls and parents to go.

"It would mean a lot because I like seeing other Black dancers because there are not that many out there in the world, and it would be like nice for us to see it," said Fullilove.

Bernaugh says watching professionals transcend racial barriers and connect deeply to people's humanity will go a long way with these girls.

"I want the girls to be able to see the phenomenal Black dancers on stage and say I can do that, I can be that," said Bernaugh.

Dance City's Instagram page has information on how to donate.