North metro fire crews spread holiday cheer, collect donations with Santa parades

Firefighters are continuing a 44-year tradition that happens every year north of the Twin Cities.

With lights, but few sirens, the Spring Lake Park, Blaine and Mounds View Fire Department arrives for its senior Santa visits, the quieter companion to their energetic nighttime parades.

"During the week, we run at nights throughout our community of Spring Lake Park, Blaine and Mounds View," said Natalie Streich, a recruitment and retention coordinator at the fire department. "We collect non-perishables going door to door."

Last year's haul hit about 35,000 pounds, and this year they're aiming even higher. During the day, the focus shifts to seniors who might not be able to make it outside.

"We know that senior Santa, Santa parades is super important for us to be able to give back to our community," Streich said.

It makes for long but rewarding days.

Seniors like Bridget St. Martin cherish the visit.

"We have a good time when they come through," said Martin. "We really appreciate their service."

She wishes she could join in herself.

"I wish I could volunteer if I could every year but it's kind of hard for me with my walker and everything but it's very nice that they give every year and I try to give every year that I can," she said.

For fire appartus operator Zach Paul, it's personal.

"When the community has big needs, the community pulls through," said Paul.

"I was a food shelf kid, lived off the food shelf a lot of years, so it's good to get those donations and give back in those ways," Paul said.

Outside, the donated groceries are proof that after 44 years, this tradition of giving still brings the community together.

Wednesday and Thursday night starting at 6 p.m., the Santa parade will be rolling through Spring Lake Park, Blaine and Mounds View, collecting non-perishable food items for Hope Church and Ralph Reeder.