Girl, 12, dies days after house fire in North Mankato

A 12-year-old girl has died days after a house fire in North Mankato, Minnesota.

According to CBS News affiliate KEYC, the fire started around 5:30 a.m. Friday at a house on the 500 block of Lyndale Street. A 41-year-old mother and her 12-year-old girl were both injured and airlifted to the Twin Cities.

The owner of the home said she had gone to work around 5 a.m. and hurried home after she heard there was a fire. There were several animals in the home, including a bunny and a few cats, she told KEYC. Two dogs died in the fire.

On Monday, the North Mankato Fire Department said the girl had died because of injuries she sustained in the fire. Her mother was treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though preliminary analysis indicates it was accidental, KEYC says.