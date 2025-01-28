City wants your input on possible changes to Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis

Final public meeting on possible changes to Nicollet Mall happening Tuesday

Final public meeting on possible changes to Nicollet Mall happening Tuesday

Final public meeting on possible changes to Nicollet Mall happening Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday in Minneapolis, you get the chance to have a say in some changes coming to downtown.

The final open house meeting for changing the structure of Nicollet Mall is at noon.

There are a number of reasons the city has decided to explore changes, but basically, leaders have decided the bus-only street isn't working. They think that the form of transit is too slow and it might be taking away from businesses on that street.

The city has come up with three options for moving bus routes onto other streets. Officials are exploring ways to make Nicollet Mall a pedestrian area while also improving transit services.

Mayor Jacob Frey wants tol use this change bring more life and business to the vacant storefronts downtown.

But the city wants your input, and Tuesday is the last day to do that in person. The meeting is from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the IDS Crystal Court on Nicollet Mall.

If you can't make it and still want your voice heard, you can take a survey at the city of Minneapolis website.