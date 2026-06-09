Person opens fire on Hennepin County deputies in south Minneapolis, public asked to avoid area

Law enforcement officers in south Minneapolis are working to secure a scene after a person fired at Hennepin County sheriff's deputies Tuesday.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on West 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

The deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant when someone opened fire. There were no reported injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Roads in the area are closed, and the sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area. The suspect is barricaded inside an apartment building, which has been evacuated.

The city of Minneapolis said its police department is "supporting the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office" at the scene. Several agencies, including crisis negotiators, are at the scene.

WCCO

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.